There’s no losers here! Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Sarah Silverman were given puppies to cuddle at the 2018 Grammys after they lost to Dave Chappelle for Best Comedy Album on Sunday, January 28.

Grammys host James Corden announced during the show that he was giving out puppies as a consolation prize to the nominees who didn’t make it up to the stage to accept a gramophone trophy.

“I should say to all the nominees that who are not going home with a Grammy — I don’t want anyone to be upset tonight, so the good news is nobody goes home empty-handed because all night we will be handing out consolation puppies,” the Late Late Show With James Corden comedian said. “So if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy.”

And that was when the Grammys went into cuteness overload as a handful of adorable pups were brought over to the losing comedians.

As Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, ooh-ed and aah-ed over an adorable little gray pup, the Brit was quick with a warning, “I should tell you, Jerry, be careful. That’s Roxy, she’s a biter.”

And then he told Gaffigan, that his pup, Ruby, “isn’t toilet trained.”

Anna Kendrick tweeted about the puppy love fest, writing, “One of the consolation puppies just got walked past me so the night is pretty much downhill from here.”

One of consolation puppies just got walked past me so the night is pretty much downhill from here. #GRAMMYs — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 29, 2018

But one group wasn’t impressed — People for the Ethical Treatment tweeted, “Very disappointed that the #GRAMMYs chose to gift puppies as a joke. Animals are not toys. #AdoptDontBuy.”

Very disappointed that the #GRAMMYs chose to gift puppies as a joke. Animals are not toys. #AdoptDontBuy — PETA (@peta) January 29, 2018

