A new calling. Granger Smith announced that his upcoming Like a River tour will be his last before he transitions to ministry.

“This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring … 24 years of it,” the country singer, 43, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 11. “This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like.”

He continued: “I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose.”

The “Backroad Song” performer explained his decision further via an Instagram video, adding, “This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church or a crusade or a revival. … And country music, when I get up on a stage and just need glorification and need praise. And if I don’t get it, then that means my career is not doing well. And so, I’d work harder for that. I can’t reconcile those two things, y’all. I can’t, I can’t.”

Smith clarified that he will be serving his church near Austin, Texas. The announcement comes nearly four years after the musician’s 3-year-old son, River, tragically died in a drowning accident.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news,” the BMI Award winner, who shared River with wife Amber Smith, wrote via Instagram in 2019. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

The Texas native added: “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, also share kids London, 11, Lincoln, 9, and Maverick, 20 months. After their son’s passing, they created The River Kelly Fund to bring funding to a variety of causes, including children in need and wildlife preservation.