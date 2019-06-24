Country singer Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, spoke out about their 3-year-old son River’s death in an emotional post on Sunday, June 23.

Amber, 37, and the couple’s two other children, London, 7, and Lincoln, 5, visited the Field Museum in Chicago on Sunday to see a dinosaur skeleton.

“We just happened to be in the same city as the ‘biiiigggggggest T-Rex’ ever found. We had to make a trip to see it in honor of River,” she captioned a photo of the kids on Instagram. “This dinosaur was discovered in FAITH, South Dakota by a woman named Sue. And he died by a River. Open your eyes and you will see signs all around you. We think just maybe, Riv is having the best time of his life in Heaven with this [dinosaur].”

The couple’s youngest son died on June 6 in an accidental drowning at the family’s home in Georgetown, Texas.

“Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest,” she continued. “Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere. I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos.”

Amber admitted how much she’s struggling to put on a happy face for the sake of their other kids. “I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I’m trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside,” she added. “I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are. Dumb little things don’t matter anymore. My family does. My faith does. We’ve got this, because God’s got us. Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much. #livelikeriv”

Amber’s husband of nine years commented on her post, writing, “It sure was a biggggggg T-Rex and I bet it was nice.”

The “Backroad Song” singer, 39, revealed in a heartbreaking post earlier this month that River had died.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news,” he wrote. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

On Wednesday, June 19, Granger announced his plan to go back out on tour and bring his wife and kids with him, but in a YouTube video he explained that he plans to “hold off” on doing backstage meet and greets with fans.

“I don’t think that’s the best place for me to be right now,” he said. “A. It’s gonna be strange if we have to talk about River, and B. It’s gonna be even stranger if we don’t talk about River. So I think it’s best for all of us … until I get my head straight.”

