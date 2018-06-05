Triplets? Grant Gustin added another dog to his family, and the fluffy pup looks just like her siblings.

The Flash star’s fiancée, LA Thoma, has posted several pics of the canine. She introduced her followers to the new addition on May 25 in an Instagram featuring herself, Gustin and the three nearly identical furballs cuddled up on their couch. “spot the difference,” she captioned the aww-worthy pic.

Thoma blessed timelines everywhere when she shared a shirtless shot of the 28-year-old Glee alum snuggling with the new puppy. “the endless stream of new baby pictures has started,” she wrote on Monday, June 4.

“safe to say she fits in perfectly,” Thoma said of an Instagram photo that showed the pet getting comfortable in a cozy dog bed.

Thoma also shared an adorable workout video, in which the pup — the pair have not revealed her name yet — kept interrupting her owner by showering her face with kisses. Her fiancé commented on the post with heart eye and smiling face emoji.

Gustin and Thoma are already parents of two dogs: Jett and Nora. The couple — they announced their engagement in April 2017 after more than a year of dating — often share pics from the pups’ exploits, whether they’re playing on the beach or barking and hiding from the Roomba.

“Whistler for the weekend, but Jett still finds something to complain about,” the actor — who refers to his pets as “the kids” — wrote on Instagram in March. “Even while perched on top of a table.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!