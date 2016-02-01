‘Grease: Live’: 5 Buzziest Social Media Moments — Watch!

Grease is the word! Grease: Live aired on Fox Sunday, January 31, and social media basically exploded from the excitement.

From Aaron Tveit's short shorts — whoa! — to Vanessa Hudgens’ poignant performance, Us Weekly Video breaks down the top five buzziest moments, as dictated by Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and more.

Hudgens, 27, wowed with her performance as Rizzo — a feat she bravely pulled off just one day after the death of her father, Greg, from cancer.

She received an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including Ashley Tisdale, who was so “proud” of her High School Musical costar.

I wouldn't expect anything less @VanessaHudgens is killing it! So proud of my girl #GreaseLive — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 1, 2016

On a much lighter note, many viewers, including Anna Kendrick, just couldn’t stop staring at Aaron Tveit’s extremely short shorts. The Broadway veteran sported the teeny-tiny shorts while walking around Rydell High’s gym, which instantly became a talking point on social media.

Finger crossed Danny's shorts get smaller with every cut away #GreaseLive — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 1, 2016

To uncover more big moments from Grease: Live, watch the video above!

Christina's Wardrobe Credit: Amanda Uprichard at Bloomingdale's.

