Mr. and Mrs. at last! Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot on Tuesday, October 17, in a luxurious, star-studded celebration at the Four Seasons in Miami, Us Weekly can confirm.

The newlyweds took to social media to celebrate the big day, which reportedly cost them $1.7 million, and flaunt their glamorous attire. The bride, 32, stunned in an off-white gown embellished with crystals and floral patterns, which she matched with an elegant, silver flower crown and earnings. The Ka’oir Cosmetics creator styled her hair in a high bun and held a bouquet made purely out of crystals.

Meanwhile, the “Mr. Davis” rapper, 37, sported a crisp white tuxedo that he accessorized with a sparkling bowtie and silver studs.

The happy couple exchanged vows in the company of many famous friends who all dressed in white for the glamorous nuptials, including Karrueche Tran, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz and more.

Kim Zolciak also attended the extravagant soiree and offered the couple some candid advice. “Dying to see you Keyshia, I mean we’re all in these white gowns. I cannot even imagine what you’re wearing. So excited to be here and be apart of this beautiful connection that you too have,” she said in a clip posted on BET’s Instagram account on Tuesday, October 17. “Gucci, you lucky bro, you lucky! My best advice to have a long-lasting marriage, even though I feel like you two have already nailed it, is sex, sex and more sex. And communication. Communication is definitely key. Nobody is a mindreader, but definitely a lot of sex. It makes everything better.”

Mane proposed to the Ka’oir Fitness CEO on the Kiss Cam at the Atlanta Hawks basketball game in November 2016. The couple met on the set of one of the “Curve” singer’s music videos in 2010 and began dating shortly after.

