Doggie expert! Gus Kenworthy is a pro when it comes to knowing Hollywood’s celebrity dogs. The Olympic athlete sat down with Us Weekly for a game of “Whose Dog Is It Anyway?” and he barely relied on the clues he was given to ace the answers.

“I’m really good at this,” the athlete said at the start of the game as he went through a series of photos of famous pups and had to guess who their celebrity parent was. First up was a photo of Bo Obama, but the skier didn’t need any hints to recognize the presidential dog. “I have clues in the back of these, but I can just tell you that this is the Obama’s dog,” he said.

“I already know that this is Miley’s dog, Emu, I met her,” he said, reading out some of the clues including “my mom is a hippie” and “my mom likes to stick out her tongue.” He added: “God, I’m doing really good.”

Lisa Vanderpump, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Demi Lovato and more celebrity owners and their pets also made an appearance. While he nailed most of them, he confused Anderson Cooper’s dog for Andy Cohen’s but noticed his mistake after the first clue. “Sorry, this isn’t Andy Cohen’s, it’s Anderson Cooper’s dog,” he said. “I read the first clue, ‘My dad’s a serious guy,’ and I was like, ‘No, he’s not!’”

Katy Perry’s dog was also in the game. “My mom has short hair, she’s a singer and she loves fireworks,” Kenworthy said while showing a sweet photo the small pup. “It’s Katy Perry. Nugget!”

The Olympian is a famous dog dad himself and he recently reunited with the pup he adopted from a dog farm during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. He and his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, picked up Beemo from the Humane Society in Canada on March 18 and took her home with them. “We might be moving to a new place in the city or just be in Denver for a while,” Kenworthy recently told Us about their future together. “She’ll be well taken care of either way.”

