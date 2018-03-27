Someone looks sleepy. Gus Kenworthy shared an adorable video of himself yawning with his new dog Beemo on Instagram Tuesday, March 27.

The Olympian, 26, can be seen holding his pooch as he films the video in the mirror. He nuzzles the cuddly little puppy’s ear, causing Beemo to yawn, and Kenworthy follows her lead.

“Sorry for all the puppy posts but also I’m like completely OBSESSED with her and I’m actually not sorry about it at all,” he captioned the pic.

Kenworthy has been sharing photos of his new dog since he adopted her during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Beemo even has her own Instagram account, where she’s featured in pics with her dads — the skier shares the pup with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas, 39 — and solo shots.

The Team USA athlete told Us Weekly all about the newest addition to his growing animal family. “There are 90 dogs that are coming back from Korea to Canada and the U.S. One of them is coming home with me and Matt. Her name is Beemo and she’s really the cutest thing.” The couple picked the name Beemo because of a character on Adventure Time; Kenworthy’s other dog, Jake, also happens to be named after a character on the cartoon.

“It breaks my heart to think that she was being raised for slaughter,” Kenworthy captioned an Instagram selfie of himself, Wilkas and Beemo on March 18. “I can’t thank the Humane Society International (@hsiglobal) enough for shutting down the dog meat farm she was on and for bringing all 90 dogs back safely!”

