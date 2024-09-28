Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have welcomed a stray kitten into their family.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed the adoption of the cat they’ve named Corn Shelton via an Instagram post shared on Thursday, September 26.

Stefani, 54, shared that she and Shelton, 48, decided to take in the kitten after nursing the sick cat back to health.

“The day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick,” Stefani wrote alongside a video of the kitten. “But with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten.”

She added: “We’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family.”

Related: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here

Stefani and Shelton met while working on The Voice in 2015 and quickly fell for each other in the wake of their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. They had their first public date at an Oscars party in 2016.

After five years together, Shelton finally popped the question in October 2020 and opened about his proposal — and how it almost went horribly wrong — in an interview on The Bobby Bones Show a few months later.

“To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week,” Shelton said during the December 2020 interview. “I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. … I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’ I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”

The couple eventually exchanged vows in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Stefani’s father walked her down the aisle and added that her sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10 (whom she shares with ex, Rossdale), were also part of the ceremony.

“They were recognized as being part of a family of five,” the insider said. “Blake and Gwen were emotional. Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”

During a special for the 10th anniversary of The Voice in May 2021, Shelton gushed over the “Don’t Speak” singer.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

Related: Vanessa Hudgens and More Stars Share Cute Pics With Beloved Pets Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

For her part, Stefani has also publicly shared her adoration for her husband, revealing during a December 2020 appearance on Zane Lowe’s podcast “At Home With Apple Music,” that Shelton is her “best friend.”

“We tell each other everything. I don’t want to do anything without him. He’s my homie,” she explained. “And he’s just a very generous, generous guy. He’s full of love and generosity. And like you said, he’s a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe, you could lean on him and trust him.”