Blake Shelton couldn’t be happier in his life with Gwen Stefani and her three sons nearly one year after bidding farewell to The Voice.

“Blake has a very close bond with all the boys,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, adding that Shelton, 47, has “no regrets” about his decision to leave the NBC competition series. “He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him, and they spend almost all of their free time together. It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are.”

Shelton, 47, and Stefani, 54, tied the knot in 2021 after meeting as coaches on The Voice in 2015. Shelton subsequently became stepfather to Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale’s three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

A second source tells Us that the couple has grown to prefer Oklahoma living to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. “Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood,” the second insider says of the family’s ranch life.

Despite being content on the farm, the pair also happily travel to support each other’s careers. Blake and Apollo ventured to California last month to support the pop star’s reunion with her band, No Doubt, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Blake is the most supportive husband,” the second source tells Us, noting that Shelton was excited to watch his wife perform with the group. “They had so much fun at Coachella. Blake thinks Gwen’s a rock star.”

While Stefani couldn’t be any closer with her kids today, she recently admitted that she made sacrifices as a mother during her time in No Doubt. “I would be leaving my family [to write songs],” she shared in an interview with Nylon last month. “And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m such a loser — I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.’”

She added: “I look at it now and think, ‘God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs.”

Stefani also used the interview to shut down speculation that she and Shelton were having marital problems. “When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” she said of split rumors. “It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

