Gwen Stefani is not fazed by the rumors about problems with her marriage to Blake Shelton.

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” Stefani, 54, told Nylon in an interview published Tuesday, April 9. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” she added about the social media speculation. “It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

However, the No Doubt singer admits she has felt insecurities about their relationship which inspired the duet they released in February, “Purple Irises.”

“If someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don’t know what I’d do / Don’t want to lose you,” she sings in the song, later adding: “No, I never knew a love like this. Now we’re picking / Purple irises.”

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'” Stefani said while describing the emotions that led to her writing ”Purple Irises.” “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Shelton admits that he also worries about their relationship.

“It’s an insecurity we both have,” he told Nylon. “These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’”

However, his wife said that “Purple Irises” is a symbol of their strong bond.

“So that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake,” Stefani said.

Stefani and Shelton, 47, were engaged in October 2020 and married in July 2021. Their romance began after they met as judges on The Voice in 2014.

She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016. They share three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

After nearly a decade with Shelton, Stefani says she knows their relationship is strong.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” she added, “All this s–t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”

Her “best friend” Shelton showed his love and made sure Valentine’s Day was very special for Stefani when he presented her with a massive ring.

“I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” she said during her February 14, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while holding up her hand and giving fans a look at the sparkler, which featured a large emerald setting with a diamond halo.

“He really mixed it up,” Stefani said about her husband. “Usually I get amazing flowers, but this year he was like, ‘Here you go!’”