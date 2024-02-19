Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got groovy for her son Apollo’s 10th birthday party.

Stefani, 54, showed off moments from the bash via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 18. Apollo and Shelton, 47, both rocked red curly hair wigs while celebrating. Shelton accessorized with a funky patterned shirt and brown sunglasses while Apollo rocked a blue, yellow and green zip-up. Stefani, meanwhile, donned a ’70s inspired blowout and fur jacket.

Inside the party, guests enjoyed disco ball decorations, multiple cakes, burgers from Shake Shack, a photobooth and more.

Stefani shares Apollo and sons Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Throughout his relationship with the No Doubt singer, Shelton has been open about his role as a stepparent, noting how his “perspective” on life has changed since becoming a father figure.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told Access Hollywood in 2022. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going [to] work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?’”

He previously opened up about parenting in 2021 during a radio interview with KFROG 95.1. “There’s definitely nothing easy about [being a stepdad],” he explained, adding, “I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

One year prior, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Shelton’s connection with Stefani’s kids. “Those boys look up to Blake in a big way,” the insider told Us. “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

Shelton was previously married twice — to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006 and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 — but hasn’t welcomed kids of his own. He began dating Stefani in 2015 while working together on The Voice amid their respective divorces. Five years later, Shelton got on one knee and popped the question in October 2020. The duo tied the knot in July 2021 during an intimate ceremony at his ranch in Oklahoma.