Doting dad! Gavin Rossdale marked his daughter Daisy Lowe’s 33rd birthday with a sweet tribute and a rare family photo.

“Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are — and we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day — the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister,” the Bush crooner, 56, captioned an Instagram gallery on Friday, January 28. “We love you so much and we are in awe of you ❤️ enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead. All our love.”

In one snap, the model — whom Rossdale shares with ex Pearl Lowe — posed with a cup of soft-serve ice cream. In a second shot, the whole blended family stood together. Rossdale and Daisy were joined by Rossdale’s three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

While Rossdale rarely shares footage with his children, he previously gushed over his boys during a New Year’s Eve celebration earlier this year.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR — it’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ? — it’s great we get to start again — here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible — and we get some reprise from the madness — these holiday times can be challenging to so many people,” the musician wrote via Instagram on January 1, posing with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo in front of their Christmas tree. “Life is not easy for anyone — may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve — empathy and kindness make the best gasoline — with love from mine to yours ❤️.”

While the Strictly Come Dancing alum was not in attendance at the time, Daisy commented on the family photo: “Cutest loves happy new year ❤️❤️❤️.”

Following Rossdale’s 2015 split from the 52-year-old “Hollaback Girl” songstress, the pair have tried to maintain a coparenting relationship, which he admitted was “tricky.”

“I did the first two weeks [of lockdown with] them, then they went to Oklahoma [with Stefani and her now-husband Blake Shelton],” Rossdale admitted during an April 2020 appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “I think it’s OK for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody. … I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the [coronavirus] — no one — but you send your kids out and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. So, it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents. I miss them, and they should be back.”