Blake Shelton is a pro at picking out Valentine’s Day gifts for wife Gwen Stefani.

Stefani, 54, showed off a massive ring that husband Shelton, 47, gave her for Valentine’s Day during her Tuesday, February 14, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” the singer said while holding up her hand and giving fans a look at the sparkler, which featured a large emerald setting with a diamond halo. Stefani continued, “He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, but this year he was like, ‘Here you go!’”

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if one of her friends helped Shelton pick the ring out, Stefani replied, “He did the whole thing! I love you Blakey,” she yelled.

The popstar paired the over-the-top bling with a hot pink Roberto Cavalli catsuit featuring feathers, a plunging neckline and fringe dangling on the sleeves. Stefani further accessorized with other jewelry andnail art spelling out “Gwen” on one hand and “Blake” on the other.

For glam, she donned pink cheeks, wispy eyelashes and lined lips. Her blonde hair, styled by Sami Knight, was worn in a voluminous half-up coiffure with the rest of her tresses curled.

As for her romantic plans with Shelton, Stefani shared that after she gets home, the duo are “gonna have some raviolis” with their kids. “We have the boys at home waiting,” she gushed. “I have some water boiling.” (Stefani shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.)

Stefani and Shelton met while working on The Voice in 2015 and started dating. Five years later, he got on one knee and the pair got engaged. In July 2021, Us Weekly confirmed they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on his ranch in Oklahoma.