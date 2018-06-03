Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attended a friend’s wedding on Saturday, June 2, and the No Doubt singer danced to her own hit at the reception.

Stefani, 48, shared several videos on her Instagram Story from the celebration at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, including a clip showing The Voice coach, who was a member of the wedding party, walking into the reception with a bridesmaid.

She also posted a video that showed her on the dance floor as her song “Hollaback Girl” played. “Pulled onto the dance floor,” the singer captioned it with a face-palm emoji along with the word “Bananas.”

Shelton, 41, wore a black suit and tie to the nuptials while his girlfriend was dressed in black and white with over-the-knee boots. Her hair was pulled back and she had her signature red lips.

The “Make Me Like You” singer told Ellen DeGeneres in April that she thinks about marrying the country superstar, who she’s been dating since 2015, “all the time.”

“I love weddings,” she admitted. “The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him.”

On Sunday, June 3, Stefani, who is prepping for her Las Vegas residency (starting June 27), shared videos of a day on the water with Shelton and her three sons — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

In one clip she asked her youngest child if he wanted to go on a Jet-Ski and Apollo excitedly replied, “Me and Blake! Me and Blake! Me and Blake!” as he clapped his hands.

