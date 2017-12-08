Gwen Stefani has been in the Christmas spirit for months, and now the singer revealed which family tradition from her childhood she’s planning to share with her three sons and boyfriend Blake Shelton this holiday season since they’re celebrating together.

“I don’t like to brag but I did have an incredible family and parents and grandparents,” she said during a Q&A at the Spotify Listening Party for her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, hosted by Fred Segal and Domino Magazine on Thursday, December 7. “I can remember my grandma, my mom’s mom, she was a redhead, Irish. I would call her crazy lady, she would probably like that, I think.”

“She used to do gingerbread villages. Like she would start and there would be the church and each one of us got our own gingerbread house and at Christmas, we would take it home and eat it. It was over the top,” Stefani, 48, shared. “I tried to do it two years ago and it was a complete disaster. A horrifying taste — I don’t even know how I did it. I think I used the wrong molasses? It was different molasses in it, so I’m trying to figure it out. This year is the year though! I have to do it.”

The No Doubt singer released her holiday album in October, and she said recording the festive songs came naturally to her. “It wasn’t hard at all. This record was so fun and easy,” she said, adding that her talent is the best gift she’s ever received. “I think just probably my favorite thing is the gift God made. Being able to write songs and share it. I mean, obviously, that’s where I feel the most like I mean something.”

The Voice coach will also be starring in the upcoming Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special for NBC on Tuesday, December 12. “I’m so nervous about it! I’m scared for it to come out,” she said. “I honestly enjoyed every second of doing it. It was so relaxed. I’d never done the shows live so it was, like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ It was very on the fly but they made it look like this TV show. It was really fun.”

Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo will be joining the singer during the show as special guests. The couple will sing the title track, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” together, and she said: “There’s no news here. Blake’s on there. I’m lucky about that.”

As far as 2018 goes, Stefani says she has yet to fill her calendar. “Honestly, it’s crazy, because this time of year you’re thinking, ‘What’s next year? What are we going to do?’ and I have no idea. I have no plans. I don’t know what I’m going to do at all, but I just feel like, at this point, I’m just trying to really enjoy the moment and it will come. It always does.”

Stefani’s NBC Christmas special airs on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

