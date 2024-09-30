After six years of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk appear to be as loved up as ever.

Paltrow, 52, took to social media on Sunday, September 29, to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Falchuk, 53, sharing a photo of the couple kissing aboard a paddleboard.

Sporting a black bikini and damp hair while wrapping one arm around the writer and director, who was dressed in black-and-white swim trunks, Paltrow simply captioned the Instagram post, “6.”

The pair, who began dating in August 2014, tied the knot on September 29, 2018, at her East Hampton, New York home, in front of loved ones, including multiple celebrities.

Guests included Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and husband, Benji Madden. A source told Us Weekly that the Goop founder was involved in the wedding setup, which included adorning her home with white tents, tables and chairs.

The actress, who shares two children with ex-husband, Chris Martin — Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 — also spent most of the day apart from the producer before they exchanged vows.

Per Goop, the guest list totaled just 70 people, with the multi-day event starting “the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights.”

The magic flowed into the wedding day itself as the outlet reported on, “perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives.” The event was also said to end, “as it began—with beauty, love, and two very happy people.”

Falchuk, who shares two children of his own with ex-wife, Suzanna Bukinik — daughter, Isabella, and son, Brody — was the subject of another romantic Instagram tribute from Paltrow earlier this year.

On March 1, the actress shared a photo of the pair that was taken near the ocean after sunset. “Happy birthday @BradFalchuk,” she wrote via Instagram while looking fresh-faced alongside her husband. “You are my everything.”

For his part, Falchuk, who is the co-creator of several TV series including Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in January about how harmonious his relationship with Paltrow is.

“Gwyneth is a huge, obviously public figure, but it’s not who she is or what she’s chasing, right? Our relationship, being husband and wife, that exists on a desert island somewhere,” Falchuk told the outlet in an interview published on January 3. “We have nothing but trust in one another. I love how she is in the world and how much she’s moving culture forward. I find it all delightful. And we’re pretty private. We’re homebodies.”