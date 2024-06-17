Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in on Princess Kate Middleton’s appearance at Trooping the Colour with a sweet message.

“So happy to see you looking so happy and well,” Paltrow, 51, commented on a photo posted via the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account on Saturday, June 15. In the photo, Kate, 42, and Prince William are looking into each other’s eyes while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, stood in front of their parents.

“A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade,” the post’s caption read, sharing various images from the annual event. “From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember.”

Kate’s attendance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday marked her first return to public duties after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the Princess of Wales revealed that doctors found that cancer had been present following her “major abdominal surgery.” The news came as a “huge shock” to the royal family, she said.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate continued. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate remained out of the public eye following the March video, which was shared worldwide. When it came time for Trooping the Colour, royal watchers speculated whether she would step out to celebrate King Charles III’s birthday. Initially, Kensington Palace shared that Kate would not attend, but on Friday, June 14, the princess offered a major health update — and confirmed her appearance.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she wrote in part, alongside a new photo. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

In the new image, Kate wore a neutral blazer and jeans while posing next to a large tree.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she continued. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate revealed her hopes to “join a few public engagements over the summer” but told the public that she’s “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she concluded. “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”