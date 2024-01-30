When Gwyneth Paltrow gets angry, she copes with that feeling in an unexpected way.

“My executive coach actually suggested that I get a plastic bat off Amazon. Sometimes when I feel really stuck with anger, I just hit stuff,” Paltrow, 51, said during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, January 29, when a fan asked how she releases “repressed healthy anger with a soft and delicate nervous system.”

Paltrow explained that “developing a practice to release anger” is important, especially for women “who were raised that expressing anger was not ladylike and not something that we should do.” The Oscar winner added that she was “always very bad” when it came to expressing her anger.

“I still am not great at it,” she admitted. “But it’s an incredibly important part of my mental health, to release anger in a healthy way.”

Paltrow has raised eyebrows through the years for her wellness-related comments and products launched through her brand, Goop. Last year, Paltrow received backlash when discussing her eating habits during an appearance on the “Art of Being Well” podcast.

“I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days. And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox,” she said in March 2023.

After her comments started an online debate, Paltrow took to her Instagram Story to field questions from her followers. She explained that this diet helped with her “long COVID” symptoms.

“The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. I’ve been working with Dr. [Will] Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory … lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs … and it’s been working really well,” she said, adding that the regimen is “really just what’s worked for me.”

She continued: “This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to eat healthy.”