Brad Falchuk: director, producer . . . hunk. Gwyneth Paltrow treated Instagram followers to a shirtless photo of her fiancé in honor of his 47 birthday on Thursday, March 1.

“You are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness,” Paltrow, 47, captioned the black-and-white picture. “Thank you for being my beacon.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of the couple’s engagement in November. Paltrow and Falchuk confirmed it two months later.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement in Goop magazine.

The stars met in 2014 on the set of Glee — which was cocreated and executive produced by Falchuk — when Paltrow guest starred as a substitute teacher.

They kept their relationship under wraps until September 2015 when they attended the L.A. premiere of Screen Queens together. A month later, Falchuk told Us Weekly that things were going “great” with the Oscar-winning actress. “I think she just supports everything I do, thankfully,” he told Us.

The Goop founder was once engaged to Brad Pitt before their 1997 split, and she was previously married to Chris Martin for 11 years. She and the Coldplay frontman famously described the end of their union in 2014 as a “conscious uncoupling.” The pair remain close friends and coparent their daughter Apple, 13, and 11-year-old son Moses.

Paltrow’s husband-to-be was previously married to TV producer Suzanne Falchuk. They share two children, Isabella and Brody.

