Celebrity News

Olympic Gymnast Paul Juda and Girlfriend Reyna Guggino Relationship Timeline

By
Reyna and Paul Juda Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

Paul Juda helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team secure a bronze medal in team all-around during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and his girlfriend, Reyna Guggino, was right by his side for the momentous occasion.

Juda thanked the “love of my life” after the men’s team became the first U.S. team to medal in the sport in 16 years.

“To have that kind of love, to have that kind of support and to have that kind of person next to you that also understands the ins and outs of gymnastics, it’s a dream come true,” Juda told People about Guggino, who is also a Division 1 gymnast, after winning the bronze. “Every night’s great, every hard day is easy with her. And when I come home, I’ve got nothing but a best friend. She’s the love of my life.”

Keep reading to see Juda and Guggino’s relationship timeline.

Paul Juda and Reyna Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

September 2020

Juda and Guggino began dating after meeting at their college, the University of Michigan, where they are both gymnasts.

Paul Juda and Reyna Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

July 2021

Juda celebrated Guggino’s birthday with a heartfelt post via Instagram.

“Nothing holds me together like you. You are the glue that keeps us whole,” he captioned a photo of the couple hugging. “I love you with my entire heart and I wish you nothing but the best today on your very special day. Thank you for always being more than enough for me and maintaining our love forever and ever. You are my everything. I’m so thankful to be able to call you mine. I love you. Happy birthday, babe.”

Guggino responded in the comments, thanking Juda for being her “rock.”

Paul Juda and Reyna Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

September 2022

The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary, with Guggino writing via Instagram, “Two years down and many more to go! I love you so much, thank you for everything you do for me.”

Reyna and Paul Juda Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

September 2023

It was Juda’s turn to gush over Guggino for their three-year anniversary, reflecting on their highs and lows.

“Girl, I wouldn’t have guessed I’d fall for someone as hard as I’ve fallen for you. We’ve been through the best of times and the worst of times … but we’ve been through them together,” Juda wrote via Instagram. “I find more reasons to keep falling in love with you day after day! You bring excitement, love, laughter, and pure joy into my life. I wouldn’t trade our time together for anything. You and me forever. Without you, nothing else matters.”

Reyna and Paul Juda Courtesy of Paul Juda/Instagram

May 2024

Guggino announced via Instagram that she was accepted into the Masters of Movement Science program at Michigan after graduating in April, and she “will be returning to the gymnastics team for one more year.”

Juda, for his part, is studying psychology at the institution and is expected to graduate in 2025.

July 2024

Guggino traveled to Paris to support Juda as he competed in Paris. The Olympian credited his girlfriend and a “stern talking-to” she gave him for securing his place on Team USA.

Juda told People that he was sharing his plans for retirement with Guggino after feeling like he wasn’t going to make the Olympic team one month before trials. She told him, “I don’t think you’re going to like to hear this, but I came to one of your practices and you just kind of looked like you were giving up, and I know that’s not you.”

“She said, ‘I want you to chase your dream, you only have one chance to chase it,’” he recalled, admitting he was “pretty upset with her in the moment.”

In the end, he achieved his dreams and said he owes his success “all to her.”

