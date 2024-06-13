Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about exploring her sexuality while serving time in prison for the 2015 murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t,” Gypsy, 32, said on the Monday, June 10, episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. “For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a preteen, I felt like I was attracted to girls and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Because there is a rule against masturbation in prison, Gypsy said she had a low sex drive while behind bars, but that changed once she was released in December 2023.

“I’m discovering things about myself,” she added. “I’m a freak!”

Upon her release, Gypsy reunited with her then-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she wed in 2022 while in jail. The pair first connected after Anderson, 38, sent her letter while Gypsy was in prison.

Less than two years after tying the knot, Gypsy filed for divorce from Anderson in April, Us Weekly confirmed via online records. She confirmed that month that she had rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ at the time. The duo initially connected through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in 2018 but split the following year.

While speaking exclusively to Us in May, the Mommy Dead and Dearest subject said that her connection with Urker, 31, “honestly wasn’t” the reason she filed for divorce from Anderson.

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” she explained. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage.”

She added, “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”

Gypsy made headlines after she was arrested in June 2015 alongside her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, after her mother was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her Springfield, Missouri home. She was 48.

Godejohn, 34, admitted to killing Dee Dee after planning the crime with Gypsy. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. She was released at the end of 2023 after serving seven years.

Dee Dee allegedly abused Gypsy for years by convincing her and the public that she was ill when she wasn’t. Gypsy, who grew up believing she suffered from conditions including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, underwent multiple surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary.