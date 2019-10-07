



Positive vibes. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) responded to a Twitter user who was upset at Justin Bieber for mocking a video of Taylor Swift acting loopy after undergoing laser eye surgery.

“I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?!” Hailey, 22, tweeted on Monday, October 7. “Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”

In a second tweet, the model wrote, “Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means.”

Hailey then reminded the Swiftie that “being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you,” something she said she knows firsthand.

“I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable,” she tweeted. “Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!”

The Drop the Mic cohost’s tweets came hours after Justin, 25, went live on Instagram and imitated Swift, 29, hilariously melting down over a banana.

“It’s not the banana I wanted!” the “10,000 Hours” singer shouted. “It’s not the right banana. It has no head.”

Hailey laughed from behind the camera and said, “That was so funny.”

The “Lover” singer’s original video aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, after her mother, Andrea Swift, sent it in, much to Taylor’s surprise.

Justin and Taylor have been on rocky terms since she publicly called out him and his manager, Scooter Braun, in June for years of “incessant, manipulative bullying.” In response to her Tumblr post about Braun acquiring her back catalog of master recordings, Justin wrote on Instagram, “Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you.”

