



Thanks, mom. While on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, Taylor Swift was surprised to see a video of herself having a meltdown over a banana following laser eye surgery — courtesy of her mother.

Swift, 29, admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she was on “some pretty hardcore pills” after surgery. Her mom, Andrea Swift, had video evidence to prove it. Taylor was unaware her mother had recorded the video and sent it to the late-night talk show host.

In the one-minute clip, the Lover singer is in the kitchen wearing protective goggles as she looks for a snack. She gets emotional after breaking off the wrong banana from the bunch.

“That wasn’t the one I wanted!” The “You Need to Calm Down” songstress tells her mother.

When Andrea, 61, realizes Taylor is about to start crying she tells her daughter, “Stop, you can’t cry! That’s not supposed to be what you’re doing!”

“I tried to get this one,” Taylor tells her mother. “What do we do with this one now?”

Andrea reassures her daughter that she will eat the banana Taylor mistakenly took even as the recording artist tearfully explains it “doesn’t have a head.”

Later, Andrea takes Taylor to lay down in bed where the Grammy winner starts to drowsily eat the banana. Her mother warns her not to fall asleep while she eats it.

“I’m not asleep,” Taylor replies. “My mind is alive.”

After the video ends, a stunned Taylor can’t believe Fallon, 45, was able to obtain the video from her mother.

“I can’t even be mad. I’m just impressed that you infiltrated my family,” Taylor said. “I don’t even know how you did that! Nobody has my mom’s number.”

The lighthearted video comes in the wake of a brutal feud with music exec Scooter Braun. In June, the singer called out Braun, 38, on Tumblr for purchasing Big Machine Record Group and her back catalog of master recordings. Taylor worked with Big Machine from 2005 to 2018 before she signed with Universal Music Group.

She accused Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying,” but he claimed he didn’t “do anything with malicious intent,” in an interview with Tony Gonzalez on an episode of the “Wide Open” podcast.

Braun’s clients Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato came to his defense, while Halsey and Iggy Azalea stood by Taylor’s side.

