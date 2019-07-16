Don’t mess with her man! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) stood up for her husband, Justin Bieber, on Monday, July 15, days after Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan posted a “hurtful” message about the “Sorry” crooner.

“He expressed he was a fan of your music,” Hailey, 22, tweeted in response to Keenan, 55, who said it’s a “bummer” that Justin, 25, like the band. “Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you.”

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

The Drop the Mic cohost concluded her message: “Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

It’s no surprise that Hailey had her hubby’s back, though. A source told Us last month that while Justin had been “so up and down, mental health-wise” in recent months, his supportive wife wasn’t going to let that cause a rift between the duo.

“There is no way a slight mental breakdown or a bout of depression would ever dissuade her,” the insider explained. “She is in it for the long haul and is completely obsessed and in love with him.”

Hailey and Justin quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, and are looking to honor their courtship at a bigger celebration in the near future. A source told Us earlier this month that the couple have “talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date.”

Earlier this month, Hailey reflected on the whirlwind past year since Justin proposed to her during a romantic Bahamian vacation.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” the model captioned an Instagram post. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!