There’s nothing holding them back! Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes’ new romance is really heating up.

Unlikely Celebrity Couples

“Hailey and Shawn are really dating,” a source tells Us exclusively of the new couple, noting that the “Mercy” crooner, 19, and the fashion model, 20, got cozy at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. “They were hanging out at Rita Ora’s afterparty, making out with each other and they went home together.”

The insider added: “Hailey is really into Shawn and thinks he is the nicest, sweetest guy. They meet up whenever they’re in the same city, FaceTime a lot and text each other several times a day.”

Us exclusively reported in early November that Baldwin and Mendes are dating and “definitely very into each other.”

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

The duo, who have been spotted together on multiple occasions since August, continued to fuel romance rumors after they were seen holding hands at the Halloween bash that Baldwin threw with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye at Delilah in West Hollywood on Halloween eve.

“At the end of the night, Hailey was with Shawn and they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time. “They left together at the end of the night.”

The “Stitches” singer and Baldwin returned to the restaurant together the following night, a source told Us. Although it is unclear how long they have been dating, the young pair were spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights last month, and then at dinner a few days later. An eyewitness told Us that Baldwin also attended Mendes’ Brooklyn concert in August.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Before Mendes, Baldwin dated Justin Bieber in early 2016 and was linked to Drake later that year. The “Treat You Better” songster and Camila Cabello sparked dating rumors earlier this year, but Mendes shut down the reports in March.

Reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!