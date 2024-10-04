Halle Bailey and DDG have called it quits less than a year after welcoming their son, Halo.

“After much reflection and heartfelt support conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG, 26, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 3. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us.”

DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.) shared that he cherished the time he and Bailey, 24, “spent together” and the “love” they had for one another throughout the course of their relationship.

“Despite changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other,” he continued. “As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as coparents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we shared.”

The rapper asked fans for their “understanding and support” as he and Bailey navigate their new normal.

Bailey has yet to address the breakup. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

DDG and Bailey were first linked in January 2022 when the pair were spotted at an Usher concert together. Two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official when DDG penned a birthday tribute for the Little Mermaid actress. In June 2022, Bailey and DDG made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BET Awards.

Bailey later revealed that she was a fan of DDG’s music before they connected. However, it was the YouTuber who initiated the conversation.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. I completely forgot about him,” Halle said in a November 2022 interview with Essence. “But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

Two years later, Bailey announced that she and DDG secretly welcomed their first child, son Halo.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her newborn’s tiny hand via Instagram in January. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Four months later, DDG explained why he and Bailey don’t evenly split their personal finances.

“I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money,” he said during an April episode of “Keep It 100,” an original series by The Shade Room. “Me and her have money so it’s a little different.”

The musician added that when it comes to Halo, they make sure everything is balanced.

“For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff. I feel like that’s definitely my job,” he continued. “When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby [is] 50/50.”