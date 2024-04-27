DDG explained why he and girlfriend Halle Bailey don’t split their finances equally.

“I think 50/50 is cool when it comes to … nah, not 50/50,” the rapper, 26, said on a Friday, April 26, episode of “The Shade Room” podcast. “I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money. Me and her have money so it’s a little different.”

The interviewer brought up couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as an example of a couple who split things such as household bills down the middle. DDG shrugged in response, saying, “Yeah, but if it ain’t hurting your pockets, then why is it a problem?”

The “She Don’t Play” rapper added, “For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff. I feel like that’s definitely my job. When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby [is] 50/50.”

DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) and Bailey welcomed their son Halo in December 2023 after the couple went public with their romance in March 2022. When it comes to the baby, however, there is one thing that DDG doesn’t want them to share evenly.

“I’m his stylist. I made sure I told Halle that was my job,” he told “The Shade Room” on Friday. “We collaborate now, but when it comes to popping out to special events like playdates, I feel like that’s where I come in and put together the best outfits for him.”

“I got him a chain! It comes tomorrow. It’s a bustdown diamond chain, all real. Me and the jeweler came up with a logo together. It’s like the letter H with a halo on top of it,” the rapper gushed. “He has my last name so I kind of wanted him to have something of Halle’s, so it’s like H-A -L is hers and H-A-L is his. It looks the same if you put Halle and Halo next to each other.”

The “I’m Geekin’” artist added that he was “excited” to have a baby, saying that he “always wanted to have a kid.” However, he noted that he “didn’t feel like a parent” until Halo was born. DDG further praised Bailey as the mother of his child.

“She’s just very very caring and helpful,” he said. “She’s very nice and my biggest thing with her is that she is very funny. We are very relatable in that way. We can laugh for hours, and I feel like she doesn’t show that a lot. When we went on our first date, she was carrying the conversation.”