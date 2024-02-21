Halle Bailey and DDG weren’t planning on becoming parents before she got pregnant.

DDG, 26, opened up about welcoming their first baby during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, saying, “It kinda just happened.”

He added on Wednesday, February 21, “We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened. What are we going to do?”

Host Jason Lee pointed out that Bailey, 23, and DDG were both reaching peaks in their careers when they confirmed their romance.

“You’re on tour, and you’re successful in your own right and have been,” Lee noted, going on to reference Bailey’s leading role in The Little Mermaid. “She’s successful in her own right, and just came out of the biggest movie, like, ever, and all the drama that came with that.”

Lee acknowledged that having a baby is “a very big adult conversation” to be having “in your early 20s.”

In response, DDG said he and Bailey have similar goals when it comes to parenthood.

“Both of us have the same interest in being parents,” DDG replied. “And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just decided to go through with it.”

The couple also decided to keep the pregnancy private, confirming the speculation in January after they welcomed son Halo.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

They added that Bailey, who starred in The Color Purple following her Little Mermaid role, “plans to take some time off to bond with Halo.”

After shutting down pregnancy rumors for several months, Bailey announced the arrival of baby Halo in a sweet Instagram post.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote in January alongside a photo of her and DDG holding their newborn son’s finger.

Added Bailey: “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”