Halle Bailey was majestic on the red carpet at The Color Purple premiere.

Bailey, 23, graced the Wednesday, December 6, event in a billowing gown by Off-White. The voluminous crimson number featured a halter neckline and a cinched-waist bodice that fell into a multitiered skirt. Each layer was lined with ruched fabric.

Bailey accessorized with rosy diamond earrings and coordinating ruby rings. For glam, Bailey donned a silky red lip, wispy lashes and winged eyeliner. She wore her hair in trendy goddess locs.

After the screening, Bailey took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the film. “Last night was a dream at the color purple premiere. I am truly so grateful to be a part of such a moving film … can’t wait for you all to see it on Christmas Day. Also thank you so much to @off_white for making this beautiful dress for me. I truly felt like a princess,” she wrote alongside photos from the red carpet.

The Color Purple is a film adaptation of the 2005 musical of the same name, which was based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and its 1985 film adaptation. Walker’s novel explores the life of an abused Black woman named Celie as she struggles for empowerment in rural Georgia. A revival of the musical hit Broadway in 2015, with Cynthia Erivo as Celie. Erivo, 36, won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Whoopi Goldberg portrayed Celie in the original film and has since passed the torch to Fantasia Barrino, who stars as Celie in the new movie. Ciara was cast as Celie’s sister Nettie, and Bailey appears as a young Nettie. Taraji P. Henson, meanwhile, took on the role of Shug Avery, and Colman Domingo portrays Mister.

Bailey previously opened up about working with the star-studded cast, telling Cosmopolitan in September that the set was “beautifully Blackity Black.”

“Set was like going to a cookout — it felt like a family reunion, honestly, you’re surrounded by your aunties and cousins,” Bailey continued. “I was just so excited to be there as a fan of everyone. The movie is a labor of love. I mean, we all care so much about the original story and really wanted to do a good job with this reimagining. People are going to lose their minds over Fantasia’s and Taraji’s performances. I get chills just thinking about it.”

This year has been a milestone one for Bailey’s career. In addition to The Color Purple, she portrayed Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which hit theaters in May.