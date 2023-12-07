Ciara had all eyes on her — and her baby bump — at The Color Purple premiere.

The 38-year-old singer, who is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband Russell Wilson, graced the Wednesday, December 6, red carpet in Los Angeles with a glitter-covered belly.

Ciara decorated the bump with gold leaf pieces, allowing the style statement to peek out from her unbuttoned white shirt. The “Goodies” artist delivered even more drama by teaming the sparkly display with a cascading cape and snowy trousers from Georges Hobeika and pointed-toe white pumps. (Ciara shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with Wilson, 35, and son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future.)

Ciara continued the metallic theme with her glam, rocking gold eyeshadow as well as highlighter on her nose and cheeks. She topped the beat off with wispy lashes, perfectly arched eyebrows and a glossy lined lip. She wore her hair in a wet bob that was parted to one side with a single tendril cascading down her face.

At the screening, she posed solo and with her The Color Purple castmates Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and more. Domingo, 54, was the picture of fall in a maroon suit as Henson, 53, looked statuesque in an avant garage Vloro Mustafa gown. Barrino, 39, was a must-see in a polka dot skirt suit made custom by Sergio Hudson.

The Color Purple is a film adaptation of the 2005 musical of the same name, which was based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and its 1985 film adaptation. Walker’s novel explores the life of an abused Black woman named Celie as she struggles for empowerment in rural Georgia. A revival of the musical hit Broadway in 2015, with Cynthia Erivo as Celie. Erivo, 36, won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role.

Whoopi Goldberg portrayed Celie in the original film and has since passed the torch to Barrino, who stars as Celie in the new movie. Ciara was cast as Celie’s sister Nettie, and Halle Bailey will appear as a young Nettie. Henson, meanwhile, took on the role of Shug Avery, and Domingo will appear as Mister.

Ciara opened up about starring in the film at the Wednesday screening, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It was truly an emotional moment. … It’s a significant moment, and I knew what the role meant before I stepped into it.”