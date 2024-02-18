Halle Bailey is reflecting on how her body has changed postpartum.

“Before vs. after,” Bailey, 23, wrote via X on Saturday, February 17, alongside an arrow heart emoji and two side-by-side photos.

In the first photo, Bailey posed for a maternity mirror selfie as she wore pink leggings with a matching cardigan. The sweater was fastened above her belly, exposing her baby bump. She wore the same outfit in the second pic but completely closed the hoodie over her stomach. Bailey held son Halo over her shoulder in the image.

Bailey previously flaunted her postpartum physique at Billboard’s New Nominees dinner on January 30, where she stunned in a red-hot minidress and matching coat. Weeks later, she rocked a sheer Gucci dress on the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

Bailey and boyfriend DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.) announced in January that they had welcomed their first baby weeks earlier. They never publicly confirmed the Little Mermaid star’s pregnancy.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

Bailey has since denied that she intentionally hid her pregnancy from her fans and followers.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” she wrote via X on January 28, referring to a previous clapback about having a “pregnancy nose” symptom. “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

Bailey added, “And I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!”

The actress and DDG, 26, have been dating since 2022, but aren’t thinking about welcoming baby No. 2 anytime soon.

“No, I believe you gotta wait six weeks for that. That’s what I was told,” DDG said during a Snapchat Q&A session last month “[It’s] too early. I don’t want to split attention too quick. Like, I wanna at least just wait a little bit — let him get the full-blown attention right now. Our whole world is him right now, so I don’t wanna take that away from him. … I want him to experience that for a few years.”

The rapper further concluded that it is up to “Lord Jesus Christ” if he and Bailey have more kids.