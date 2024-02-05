Halle Bailey Is a Walking Trophy in Bedazzled Gown at 2024 Grammys

Halle Bailey was a sight to see at the 2024 Grammys.

Bailey, 23, graced the Sunday, February 4, red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, wearing a sexy sheer dress. The floor-length number featured a plunging neckline, crystal embellishments, a fitted skirt and cascading a train.

The Little Mermaid actress donned soft glam including filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks, lined up and wispy lashes. Her long brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

She walked the red carpet with boyfriend DDG, who opted for an oversized silky coat and matching pants.

This year, Bailey is nominated for Best R&B Song for her track “Angel.”

Bailey previously walked a red carpet with DDG, 26, earlier this month at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors. At the soirée, she rocked a white Mach & Mach gown featuring a cowl neckline, corset bodice and fitted skirt. DDG, meanwhile, opted for a black suit and coat.

Bailey’s red carpet looks aren’t the only reason she’s been making headlines lately. In January, she announced the birth of her son Halo via Instagram following months of pregnancy rumors. In the snap, the baby boy wrapped his hand around Bailey’s finger while donning a gold bracelet engraved with his name.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned the post. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

During her pregnancy, which Bailey kept hidden from fans, she rocked a number of flowy frocks at red carpet events. In December 2023, she celebrated the Color Purple premiere in a scarlet Off-White gown featuring a halter neckline and A-line skirt finished with ruffled tiers and a train.

She elevated her look with diamond jewelry and bright red lips. Her hair was braided and worn down.

Bailey previously slayed in a velvet Nicole + Felicia mini dress while being honored at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in October 2023. The strapless silhouette was finished with a poofy white underskirt and fitted top.

DDG, 26, joined his girlfriend for the awards. He kept it classy in a black suit and oversized cross necklace.