Clapping back! Halle Berry fired back at critics who slammed the actress’ decision to let her son play in her high-heeled boots.

The John Wick star, 53, shared an Instagram video of her 6-year-old son, Maceo, walking in a pair of white boots on March 24. “#Quarantine Day 12 🥴,” she captioned the cute clip, referencing the family’s self-isolation activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few Instagram trolls were quick to call out Berry for letting her son, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, wear heels.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me? ♥️,” the Boomerang actress responded to her critics.

One fan referred to Maceo using she/her pronouns, writing “😍😍 she’s having the time of her life lol,” to which Berry replied, “Well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now ! ♥️.”

The X-Men star went on to explain to another commenter that she was attempting to lighten the mood during COVID-19 crisis, which has claimed at least 8,503 lives in the U.S., with more than 312,200 people testing positive, according to CNN.

“It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl ! ♥️🙏🏽,” she wrote.

“No broken bones ta-day. Thank God. But this quarantine is Real REAL ! ♥️🙏🏽,” she added in another comment.

Berry’s video is a rare glimpse into the lives of her children, Maceo and 12-year-old daughter Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. The Oscar winner has chosen not to show her kids’ faces on social media to protect them from exploitation.

“That was a struggle,” she told Extra about her decision to share a rare photo of Maceo in June 2018. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”

Berry continued, “But it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.’”

