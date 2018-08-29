Celebrity crush revealed? Photos have surfaced of Prince Harry’s Eton College dorm room and it appears that Halle Berry was the suite’s focal point.

In one throwback pic, the now 33-year-old royal smiles in front of a tapestry with Berry’s photo front and center. The Oscar winner, 52, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 29, to poke fun at the decoration.

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you,” she teased, zooming in on the tapestry snapshot. She added lyrics from Missy Elliott’s track “Work It”: “#HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott.”

Harry’s room also featured an elegant black-and-white photograph of his late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car accident nearly 21 years ago when he was just 12 years old.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Captain General Royal Marines wore two bracelets from Africa in the pictures as well. In November 2016, Harry famously gifted then-girlfriend Meghan Markle matching his and hers bracelets from Africa to celebrate his love for the country.

While Harry attended the elite all-boys boarding school in Berkshire, England, Meghan, 36, who is now the Duchess of Sussex, grew up in Los Angeles and continued her higher education at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Harry and the Suits alum exchanged vows in May after meeting on a blind date in the summer of 2016. The couple have been nearly inseparable since their special day and most recently attended a showing of Hamilton on London’s West End on Wednesday.

