Royal watchers are going to get a chance to see Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding outfits up close and personal!

The Royal Collection Trust announced in a press release on Wednesday, August 29, that the couple’s outfits will be displayed in a special exhibition titled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” It will be held at Windsor Castle in England from October 26, 2018, to January 6, 2019, and then at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland from June 14 to October 6, 2019.

The exhibition will feature Meghan’s silk wedding dress by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and her 16-foot tulle veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara that Queen Elizabeth II lent to the bride. Fans will also have the opportunity to see an identical version of Harry’s Blues and Royals frock-coat uniform. (The original uniform was specially commissioned for only the prince’s use.)

After the exhibition ends, the Royal Collection Trust will make a donation to the Royal Foundation.

Tickets for the Windsor Castle and Holyrood House displays are now available to purchase.

The former Army helicopter pilot, 33, and the Suits alum, 37, exchanged vows at Windsor Castle on May 19 in front of 400 guests including his brother, Prince William; William’s wife, Duchess Kate; Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland; George and Amal Clooney; David and Victoria Beckham; and Elton John.

For the evening reception at Frogmore House, Harry changed into a classic black tuxedo, while Meghan (née Markle) slipped into a white, sleeveless Stella McCartney dress. Those outfits will not be displayed by the Royal Collection Trust because the reception was a private affair.

