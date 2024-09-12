Halsey Appears to Confirm She’s Engaged to Avan Jogia

Halsey appears to have confirmed she is engaged to Victorious actor Avan Jogia.

The “Lucky” singer, 29, seemingly broke the news early Thursday, September 12, when she corrected a post via X that described Jogia, 32, as her “boyfriend.”

Halsey reshared a post from Pop Base that read, “Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia,” and added: “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

Halsey, who performed her new song “Ego” at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Wednesday, September 11, spoke to E! News on the red carpet about potentially marrying Jogia.

“I hope so,” the singer responded when asked if she and Jogia plan to get married.

“Avan is the best,” Halsey continued to gush over the former Nickelodeon star. “He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend.”

Halsey also said that Jogia is “best friends” with her son Ender, 3, whom she shares with her ex, Alev Aydin. “They’re inseparable,” she said.

Halsey and Jogia were first linked together in September 2023 and went public with their relationship in October 2023.

In June, Halsey opened up about being diagnosed with two health conditions, lupus and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, and said she was “lucky to be alive.”

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” Halsey wrote via Instagram. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

She continued, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

Halsey revealed that her health scare inspired a new song, “The End,” and thanked fans for supporting the track. The song’s lyrics include, “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / and then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain / then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

She continues, “When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ’cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today.”