Quiet down, rumor mill! Halsey seemingly responded on Twitter to rumblings that she is dating John Mayer.

“I just had a ground breaking idea,” the 24-year-old singer tweeted on Wednesday, November 7. “What if … we let female artists … have friends … without assuming that they are sleeping together?”

I just had a ground breaking idea. What if…we let female artists…have friends…without assuming that they are sleeping together? I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ? — h (@halsey) November 8, 2018

She continued: “I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?”

The musicians have been flirty on social media as of late. When Halsey posted a YSL lipstick ad on Instagram on Monday, November 5, the 41-year-old replied in the comments: “It’s saying my billing address doesn’t match with the one on my credit card? I’ve never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks.”

The “Bad at Love” songstress and her on-again, off-again boyfriend G-Eazy ended their relationship in October, three months after the couple reunited. “They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the rapper “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend.”

Halsey posted a series of cryptic tweets after the breakup. “Reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. it’s an addition. pain will always be there,” she tweeted on October 24. “But that’s okay. u allow happiness to join as another option. so when the time comes, it’s there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you’re ready to choose.”

Meanwhile, Mayer got real about his sex life during an October episode of Current Mood, his Instagram Story show. “I used my music a couple of times,” the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner said of hooking up to his own songs. “If it’s after a show … Do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, ‘No,’ or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, ‘We’ve got the afternoon…?’ You want to play along.” His famous exes include Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!