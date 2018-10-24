Halsey is expressing herself amid her most recent split from G-Eazy the best way she knows how: through words.

The “Without Me” singer, 24, took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 24, to share several cryptic tweets — that she directed to herself. “Reminder to self: happiness is not a replacement for misery. It’s an addition. Pain will always be there. But that’s okay. U allow happiness to join as another option,” she wrote. “So when the time comes, it’s there waiting, existing; a possibility for when you’re ready to choose.”

In another, Halsey (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) tweeted, “@ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn’t arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain,” while in another she simply stated, “@ me: now remember that u dummy.”

The posts come one day after Us Weekly confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple — who once collaborated on the Bonnie & Clyde-inspired tune “Him & I” — were no longer dating just three months after getting back together following a prior breakup.

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told Us, noting that the “No Limit” rapper, 29, “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend.”

The “Bad at Love” singer and G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) previously dated for nine months before announcing their split in July. They were later spotted packing on the PDA a month later at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. An insider told Us at the time that the former flames were “avoiding labels” while trying to figure out their relationship.

While it’s unclear when the pair called it quits this time, he previously gushed about the “Colors” songstress’ talent earlier this month. “[She’s] an incredible artist,” he told E! News on October 20. “She’s one of those [artists] that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away. It’s pure.” While he’s stayed mum on their split, the “Me, Myself & I” rapper attended Drake’s birthday party on Tuesday, October 23.

