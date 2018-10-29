Taking a cue from Justin Timberlake. A week after Us Weekly confirmed Halsey and G-Eazy split after a brief reconciliation, she released a music video that stars a look-alike of the rapper on Monday, October 29.

“The ‘Without Me’ video is out now! This video was made with my friend Colin Tilley and it was a really amazing and emotional process,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in a message shared on Twitter and Instagram. “The story is a relationship of a combination of relationships I’ve been in, or watched the people I love go through.”

“It’s a reminder that you deserve more. And it’s okay to not want to be taken advantage of,” Halsey continued. “By your partners, your friends, your family. You deserve happiness. Don’t be afraid of going and finding it.”

The Without Me video is out now! 🦋💀 pic.twitter.com/tRzd6YBsC2 — h (@halsey) October 29, 2018

She concluded: “As always, art is meant to be left to interpretation. If you see your story in this, I hope you hear me speaking to you loud and clear. All my love.”

A source told Us that the “Bad at Love” crooner and the 29-year-old called it quits for a second time this year because “they just can’t seem to get past their previous issues.” Then source also noted on October 23 that G-Easy was “all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.

In the “Without Me” video, Halsey is forced to take care of her drunk boyfriend, who yells in her face during a heated argument.

“Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there / Feeling so high but too far away to hold me,” she sings in the breakup track. “You know I’m the one who put you up there / Name in the sky / Does it ever get lonely? / Thinking you could live without me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!