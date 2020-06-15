Bonded for life! Hannah Brown and her family spent some quality time with Milton Sangabriel, the man she saved from drowning while white-water rafting on Saturday, June 13.

“I see why they call her Hannah Beast because the woman is strong!” Milton Sangabriel’s girlfriend, Alex Quintana, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, June 15. “After we recovered from the flip, we all stopped by some big rocks and took turns jumping into the river. It was a great time! Even her mom and dad did it (my parents would NEVER) as Hannah and the gang cheered them on!”

Quintana explained that she “truly had no idea” about the reality star’s fame until much later in the day when she and Sangabriel were about to leave Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports in Tennessee.

“[Her] whole family was so sweet and down-to-earth, just not what I pictured a famous person would be like, honestly,” she told Us. “Her mom told me she was the Bachelorette and had just won the last season of Dancing With the Stars! It was so adorable how proud she was of her daughter and her accomplishments.”

Quintana first shared the news of the incident via Twitter on Saturday night, writing, “How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today.” She went on to tell her followers that Brown, 25, and her family “ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him.”

Two days later, Quintana shared footage of the scary moment via Instagram, where she also revealed that “most of us did get beat up by rocks in the river after we flipped.” Fortunately, the group was OK.

“IT. WAS. AWESOME,” Quintana captioned the post. “Check out @ocoee_watersports for the best rafting tour in Ocoee!”

The Bachelor alum has not publicly addressed the incident, but her brother, Patrick Brown, shared two photos via Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now… #rescuemission.”

The Brown family’s outing came nearly one month after she was slammed for using the N-word while singing DaBaby’s hit “Rockstar” on Instagram Live. After taking a two-week break from social media, she returned on May 30 to formally apologize and share how she has been educating herself.

“Do not defend me. What I did and what I said was indefensible,” she said in an emotional video, assuring fans that she is “no longer ignorant and … no longer going to be part of the problem.”