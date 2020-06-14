Bachelorette to the rescue! Hannah Brown saved a guy from drowning while white-water rafting with her family in Tennessee on Saturday, June 13.

The man’s girlfriend posted about the dramatic incident on Twitter, writing, “How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today.”

The woman continued, “She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

When a commenter suggested that the former reality TV star’s kickboxing sessions have “helped her strength to pull a grown man back on the raft,” the woman replied, “She is strong!!” and added, “She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it.”

Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown, shared two photos on Instagram from their day on the water, writing, “Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now… #rescuemission.”

The family outing came two weeks after Hannah, 25, spoke out in an emotional Instagram Live about the lessons she’s learned since sparking controversy for using the N-word.

The Dancing With the Stars champ admitted she was drunk when she uttered the racial slur while trying to remember the TikTok dance moves to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” during an Instagram Live on May 16.

After being slammed by fans and Bachelor Nation stars including Rachel Lindsay and Bekah Martinez, Hannah posted an apology message before taking a break from social media.

In her Instagram Live on May 30, she revealed she’d hired an “educator” and said she doesn’t want “to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word.”

“I have learned that there are things that I cannot say,” she added. “There is so much more historical context that I didn’t know that makes it so much more inappropriate.”

Brown admitted that what she has learned amid the controversy has “changed” her life, saying, “I will keep doing whatever I can to learn more and support the solution in all this.”