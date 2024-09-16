Hannah Simone gave a special shout-out to her former New Girl costar Lamorne Morris after he won gold at the 2024 Emmys.

“Never a doubt in my mind,” Simone, 44, wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 15. “So proud of my former roommate and forever work brother.”

Simone and Morris, 41, starred as Cece and Winston, respectively, on the Fox comedy for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The series also starred Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson.

Morris won his first Emmy on Sunday evening for Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Deputy Witt Farr on FX’s Fargo.

The actor emerged victorious over Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey, Lessons in Chemistry’s Lewis Pullman, True Detective: Night Country’s John Hawkes, The Sympathizer’s Robert Downey Jr., Baby Reindeer’s Tom Goodman-Hill and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’ Treat Williams.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to be here,” Morris opened his acceptance speech inside Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. “I also want to thank God for my beautiful mother, who raised me. She’s been my biggest champion ever since I, you know, dropped out of her butt. Whatever, I know where babies come from.”

He continued, “My beautiful daughter, Lily, I love you. I told you I would do it. You’ve always doubted me. I’m your hero, I’m your leader.”

After receiving his Emmy nomination in July, Morris shared a video of how 3-year-old Lily reacted.

“Daddy, you’re crying again,” she could be seen saying in a video posted via TikTok.

An emotional Morris — who had received news of his nomination over the phone — kissed his daughter on the head and said, “Yes, baby, daddy’s crying.”

During his acceptance speech, Morris also mentioned his fandom of fellow nominee Downey Jr., who was watching from the audience.

“Robert Downey Jr., I got a poster of you in my house,” Morris said. “Please sign it. Seriously.”

Morris finished with a message to his friends and family, saying, “If you’ve got my number, it means I love you.”

Over the course of its run, New Girl was nominated for five Emmys but never won any. Deschanel and Greenfield both received acting nominations in 2012.

The fifth season of Fargo was nominated for a total of 15 Emmys in 2024, including acting nominations for Morris’ costars Jon Hamm and Juno Temple.