Time for final bets! William Hill, a London-based bookmaker, released the latest royal baby name odds on Tuesday, April 30, with Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry expected to welcome their first child any day now.

Diana — a tribute to the late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother — leads the pack of girls’ names with 4:1 odds, according to The Telegraph. Victoria is in second place at 7:1, and tied for third place are Alice, Grace and Isabella/Isobella. Rounding out the top 10 are Elizabeth, Alexandra, Harriet, Rose and April.

For boys names, Arthur, James and Albert are tied for first place with odds of 16:1. Then comes Edward at 25:1, and a five-way tie between Alexander, Christopher, Daniel, Henry and Phillip at 33:1, with Joseph bringing up the rear at 40:1.

Many of the names carry special significance to the royal family: Elizabeth and Philip are the names of the royal baby’s great-grandparents, for example, and Victoria refers to the 19th-century queen, who had a son named Arthur.

The new odds come on the same day Us Weekly reported on revealing URL behavior on the royal family’s website, suggesting that Arthur, Alexander and James are all frontrunners for baby names.

Furthermore, the William Hill rankings differ from those that betting company Ladbrokes released in October, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced that a baby was on the way. In that lineup, Victoria topped the list of girls’ names, while Philip tied with Albert and Arthur on the list of boys’ names.

The royal baby will not automatically become a prince or princess, due to title limitations. But if the child is a boy, he could become Earl of Dumbarton, one of the subsidiary titles bestowed upon Prince Harry, 34, from Queen Elizabeth on the day of his wedding.

Harry and Meghan, 37, who have been married since May 2018, announced her pregnancy in October 2018.

