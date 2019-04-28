Let the royal baby watch continue! It was an eventful day for Prince Harry on Sunday, April 28, however, it didn’t include the birth of his first child with Duchess Meghan.

The former military pilot, 34, made a surprise appearance at the 2019 London Marathon sans the pregnant Suits alum, 37, who is resting at home as her due date draws near. Harry appeared to be in high spirits as he posed with members of the St John Ambulance London & South Region’s Medical Response Team in a picture posted to its official Twitter account.

“Our #Volunteers were delighted to meet HRH Duke of Sussex at the @LondonMarathon Finish Line #MySJADay #TeamSJA,” the photo that showed Harry smiling alongside two men and a woman was captioned. The royal went casual for the outing, wearing dark jeans, a white button-up shirt and gray blazer.

In a series of pictures posted to the Duke of Sussex’s official Instagram account, Harry — who has been a patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust since 2012 — appeared to have the best time at the sporting event.

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” the post was captioned. “The joyful atmosphere created by locals, tourists, families and friends speaks to the spirit of what community is all about -supporting one another, even complete strangers.”

As baby Sussex is set to arrive any day now, Meghan has been absent from recent engagements with Harry, whom she wed in May 2018. Last week, the Duke made a joint appearance with his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, as the two attended an ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, April 25.

Days prior, Harry, Kate, 37, and Prince William stepped out for an Easter Sunday service on April 21. Though the outing was followed by news of a rift between the brothers after they weren’t spotted walking in to the mass together, it was later debunked when video surfaced of the two laughing together.

While Harry and Meghan’s little one is set to arrive soon, the pair revealed earlier this month that they will keep the happy news private for some time after.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” Buckingham Palace said in statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Scroll down to see photos of Harry’s surprise London Marathon appearance.