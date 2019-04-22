Royal overreaction? Contrary to reports, Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate did interact at Easter services — and appeared to be getting along just fine.

In a newly surfaced video from inside St George’s Chapel on Sunday, April 21, Harry, 34, leaned over and made his 36-year-old brother and 37-year-old sister-in-law laugh during mass. The Duke of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also all smiles as they chatted with the princes’ cousin Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, in the clip, which was shared by a royal fan account via Instagram.

New feud speculation was sparked on Sunday after William and Kate did not speak to Harry, who attended sans pregnant wife Duchess Meghan, on their way in and out of St George’s. Several outlets reported that the brothers kept their distance from each other on the holiday amid rumors that Harry and Meghan, 37, are planning to move to Africa. (Buckingham Palace called the moving reports “speculative” and noted ”no decision has been taken about future roles” in a statement.)

While the palace has yet to publicly comment on Meghan’s absence from Easter services, the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland, recently arrived in England ahead of her daughter’s due date. William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, nearly 12 months, also skipped out on church on Easter, which landed on Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan, who is nine months pregnant, are keeping their labor plans private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the palace said in a statement on April 11. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

