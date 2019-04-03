Not her cup of tea? Duchess Meghan, who is set to welcome her first child with Prince Harry in the coming weeks, will apparently shirk the famous photo op that royal mothers have participated in for decades.

“At the moment, we understand that she isn’t … she doesn’t want to do that, isn’t going to do that,” British correspondent Emily Andrews said during the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the “On Heir” podcast.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie pointed to the 37-year-old duchess’ feminist background for explanation. “Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world,” he noted.

Another factor that may affect the traditional family photo is whether Meghan plans to give birth in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital. When Duchess Kate gave birth to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 11 months, parking restrictions were in place in the area weeks prior to their deliveries. No such arrangements have been made this time around.

Us Weekly revealed earlier this week that the Duchess of Sussex is “likely” to give birth at a London wellness center.

Kate, 37, debuted each of her three children with Prince William on the steps of the Lindo Wing hours after her deliveries. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her speedy departures from the hospital.

The late Princess Diana also introduced William, 36, and Harry, 34, in the same manner in the 1980s.

Us broke the news in February that Meghan is working with a doula because she “is focused on calm and positive energy around the birth — she’s a big believer in that.”

Kate, meanwhile, is set to host a U.K. baby shower for her sister-in-law during the first week of April, according to a source.

Seasoned parents William and Kate have given “a few bits of advice ahead of the arrival” of baby Sussex. “Having been through it a few times, their ‘tricks of the trade’ have definitely been appreciated,” an insider told Us. “Harry and Meghan are totally open to all help and advice!”

