If Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are ever feeling overwhelmed after welcoming their firstborn child in late April, they’ll have plenty of support from Prince William and Duchess Kate.

“Both of them have spoken to Harry and Meghan about parenting, giving a few bits of advice ahead of the arrival of their baby,” a palace insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about the parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months.

“Having been through it a few times, their ‘tricks of the trade’ have definitely been appreciated,” the insider adds. “Harry and Meghan are totally open to all help and advice!”

The mom-to-be and the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, seem to finally be on good terms following months of feud rumors. “There will always be some competition between them,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “But they’re definitely getting on better now.”

Watch the video about for more on Kate’s parenting advice to the Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34.

And for even more on the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ baby prep, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!