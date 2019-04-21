Double the celebrations! The British royal family, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, honored Queen Elizabeth II‘s 93rd birthday on Easter Sunday.

The Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 37, paid homage to Harry’s grandmother with a sweet tribute on Instagram on Sunday, April 21. “Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny,” the pair captioned a series of seven snapshots. “Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan.” Among the photos, the monarch could be seen standing behind a young Harry and Prince William, laughing alongside the Suits alum and waving at the camera.

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, also sent her love to her grandmother. “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday,” she captioned a picture of Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip on Instagram on Sunday. “I hope today is incredibly special.”

Harry and Meghan, who wed in May 2018, joined the world of social media earlier this month. “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the royal couple captioned their first post on April 2. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal – Harry & Meghan.”

Eugenie, 29, who hosted her own wedding in 2018, quickly commented about the couple’s arrival to the platform. “Welcome cousins @sussexroyal,” she wrote at the time, along with a throwback photo of Harry and Meghan’s engagement announcement from November 2017.

Five months after the pair’s wedding, Kensington Palace announced that they’re expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. The former actress got more specific with her due date in January, telling well-wishers that the little one is due in late April or early May.

