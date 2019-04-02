The gang’s all here! Princess Eugenie is so excited that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have joined Instagram.

“Welcome cousins @sussexroyal,” the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, alongside a throwback photo of Harry and Meghan’s engagement announcement from November 2017.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent fans into a frenzy upon launching their joint Instagram account. “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” they captioned a collage of photos from previous appearances. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”

Meghan and Harry are thrilled to have a platform to engage with the public. Back in February, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Suits alum, 37, “wants to have a direct voice to have more impact” and “some of the things [she] wants to do, specifically when it comes to communication, will break from tradition.”

Harry, 34, has also yearned for a way to interact with commoners, especially amid criticism of his wife. “Meghan made a huge sacrifice by moving across the pond, away from her mom, [Doria Ragland], and friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems, so in a a lot of ways, Harry feels responsible for Meghan being so miserable. He’s wanted to publicly make a statement many times defending Meghan and addressing the false rumors. But was advised not to.”

The former lifestyle blogger has charted her own path as a royal since marrying the Captain General of the Royal Marines in May 2018. “Meghan is American and she does things the American way,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, exclusively told Us in March after the retired actress’ opulent baby shower in New York City. “Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing. We don’t do it here in the U.K. It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.”

A second insider later revealed to Us exclusively that Meghan “was made aware that Kensington Palace and the royal family, that’s not the way they do it with a big, flashy baby shower like the one she had in NYC.”

Despite the feedback, Meghan, who is due in late April or early May, will celebrate her pregnancy again in the first week of April. The insider confirmed to Us that sister-in-law Duchess Kate is planning a reception with Harry and Ragland.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!